Anderson bows out of Test cricket a winner as England thrash West Indies

James Anderson bowed out of international cricket on the winning side as England thrashed the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs on the third day of the first Test at Lord’s on Friday.

This was the 41-year-old veteran’s 188th and last Test before retiring from England duty, with Anderson’s tally of 704 Test wickets the most taken by any fast bowler in the history of the format.

“It’s been an amazing week, been overwhelmed with the reaction of the crowd and everyone around the ground,” Anderson told Sky Sports.

“I’m just proud of what I’ve achieved,” he added.