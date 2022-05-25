Miller blitz powers debutant Gujarat to final

South African batsman David Miller smashed an unbeaten 68 to lead newcomers Gujarat Titans into the Indian Premier league final with a seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday.

Chasing 189 for victory in the first qualifier, Gujarat rode an unbeaten 106-run fourth-wicket stand between skipper Hardik Pandya (40) and Miller to achieve the target with three balls to spare in Kolkata.

With 16 needed off the final over, the left-handed Miller smashed each of Prasidh Krishna's first three balls for six to bring the house down at a full capacity Eden Gardens in the first qualifier.