Mitchell leads New Zealand revival against England in 1st Test

New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell starred with the bat, after England debutant Matthew Potts had rocked the Black Caps once again, to leave the first Test at Lord's intriguingly poised at tea on Friday's second day.

New Zealand were 128 for four in their second innings, a lead of 119 runs, with Mitchell unbeaten on 43.

He received good support from wicketkeeper Tom Blundell (39 not out) in an unbroken fifth-wicket partnership of 72 after the pair had come together with New Zealand struggling at 56 for four.

Given how England had suffered a top-order collapse of their own in making 141 in reply to the World Test champions' seemingly modest first-innings 132, the Black Caps may yet be approaching a match-winning lead in the opening encounter of this three-Test series.

Durham quick Potts, who enjoyed a superb return of four for 13 in the first innings, struck again with a pre-lunch burst Friday of two for 11 in four overs.