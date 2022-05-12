Mitchell Marsh keeps Delhi's play-off hopes alive

Australia's Mitchell Marsh smashed 89 after striking twice with the ball as Delhi Capitals stayed in the IPL play-off hunt with an emphatic eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Chasing a tricky 161 for victory, a 144-run second-wicket partnership between David Warner (52 not out) and Marsh helped Delhi achieve their target with 11 balls to spare in Mumbai.

Earlier Marsh took the key wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, for 19, and Delhi top-scorer Ravichandran Ashwin, for 50, with his medium-pace to help restrict Rajasthan to 160 for six.

The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi, still searching for their maiden Indian Premier League title, are fifth in the table, two points behind Royal Challengers Bangalore with two matches remaining.