Mustafizur has nothing to learn from IPL: Jalal Younus

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to allow pacer Mustafziur Rahman to play the full part of Indian Premier League (IPL), considering his workload and fatigue issue.

The board has extended his NOC by one day at the request of Chennai Super Kings and the bowler himself. He will have the opportunity to play one more match in Chennai’s jersey. The pacer will now return to the country on 2 May.

The BCB is bringing him back to the country because of the series against Zimbabwe but that does not mean that he will play against the East African nation.