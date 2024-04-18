Mustafizur has nothing to learn from IPL: Jalal Younus
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) refused to allow pacer Mustafziur Rahman to play the full part of Indian Premier League (IPL), considering his workload and fatigue issue.
The board has extended his NOC by one day at the request of Chennai Super Kings and the bowler himself. He will have the opportunity to play one more match in Chennai’s jersey. The pacer will now return to the country on 2 May.
The BCB is bringing him back to the country because of the series against Zimbabwe but that does not mean that he will play against the East African nation.
He particularly is being brought back from the competition in a bid to reduce his workload, keep him 100 per cent fit and fresh. The Fizz, as he is adorably called, has been in great form in IPL as he is the only overseas player to get 10 wickets in 5 matches at an average of 18.30.
“We have allowed Mustafizur to play till 1 May. He will return to the country on 2 and will be available on 3 May. The reason for bringing him back is not just to play him in the Zimbabwe series. We actually want to manage his workload. He will be given a plan to manage workload and fatigue issues,” BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Younus said Wednesday.
His statement is in sharp contrast to what Akram Khan, another director of BCB said a day ago. According to Akram, a former Cricket Operations chairman and the national captain, Mustafizur and Bangladesh itself would be benefited if the bowler plays the whole tournament.
But Jalal Yunus brought forward the incident of the 2021 T20 World Cup. Before the World Cup, Mustafizur and Shakib played IPL matches consistently and became completely exhausted.
Shakib travelled from the UAE to Oman by a car and reached the venue just a day before the tournament. Mustafiz arrived earlier by plane. During the World Cup, when it was clearly understood, they were exhausted, the BCB denied the fact. But ironically after three years, Younus admitted it.
“The interest of the national team always comes first. As you know, in 2021 two players played the whole IPL before joining the World Cup. They were tired there. They also said they were tired. We do not want to create any such situation,” Younus said.
While many cricket pundits are in favour of allowing Mustafizur to play the whole IPL, Younus said, Mustafizur has nothing to learn in the IPL at this age.
“Mustafizur has nothing to learn by playing in the IPL now. His learning process is over. Rather, many players in the IPL can learn from Mustafiz. There will be no benefit to Bangladesh. Others will be benefitted by getting Mustafiz,” he said.
“You might think that it’s a four-over game. But you always forget how much pressure a player takes for those four overs. They have to travel at night and travel frequently. After the game, they have to go to the airport at 1:00 am and sleep. It’s a lot of trouble. Our concern is Mustafiz’s health and his fitness. They want to take 100 per cent from him. They (franchise) have no headache regarding his fitness but we have.”
While BCB is strict in Mustafizur’s case, it appears not to be the same in the case of Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam. Both of the pacers are playing matches regularly in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL), a 50-over game in Abahani’s jersey in the extreme heat, just after a lengthy International commitment and it raised a question whether the board burns them.
Taskin had earlier offered to play in the IPL but BCB did not allow it. This time too, his name was not allowed to be raised in the auction. Like Taskin, Shoriful Islam was not also allowed.
But Younus said Taskin and Shoriful are being monitored regularly.
“Taskin is not playing the longer version of cricket. He is currently playing only in the ODI and T20 format. Here the workload has been reduced. Taskin should report any kind of problem immediately. So far he is not complaining. Rather, he is saying, he is feeling better. The cricket board has asked all the teams, especially the pacers, to inform the board immediately if they feel any kind of discomfort. If so, they will be withdrawn.”