Nahidul spins Khulna to win against Chattogram

Off spinner Nahidul Islam claimed 4-12 to guide Khulna to a hard-fought four-wicket victory against Chattogram Challengers in their first match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) today at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan recruit Fahim Ashraf complemented Nahidul with 3-20 while West Indies recruit Oshane Thomas took 2-38 as Chattogram were skittle out for just 121 in 19.5 overs.

Chasing a small target, Khulna also huffed and puffed before sealing the deal in 18.2 overs with Mahmudul Hasan Joy making the highest 39 off 44. He struck one four and one six in his innings.