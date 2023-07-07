BCB boss awaits Tamim’s response

The BCB president is still waiting for the answer of his SMS, “as I sent him a message, I must wait. I have to see whether any answer comes from him. I hope a solution will be found. A series is ongoing, he is not only a player but a captain. It does not look good that a captain suddenly says I am retiring. I don’t think it is right.’’

The BCB boss claimed Tamim expressed his future plans with him. Tamim wished to retire from international cricket after playing the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be arranged in Pakistan. So, the sudden decision has surprised Nazmul. “I had no way to realise such a decision was coming. I personally discussed his future several times. He said he would continue till the next Champions Trophy.

"There was a talk with Jalal Yunus, (head of cricket operations) about the captaincy of the World Cup. We said he is the captain for the World Cup. As the World Cup is forthcoming, we did not have any discussion about changing the captaincy. Getting surprises from such players is a sad thing for us,” said the BCB president.