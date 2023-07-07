BCB boss awaits Tamim’s response

Bangladesh cricket received a big shock on Thursday when the men’s team ODI captain Tamim Iqbal announced his sudden retirement from international cricket through an impromptu press conference. Not only within the cricket fraternities but the news from Chattogram became talk of the country throughout the day. Deep at night the saga got another twist as Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) called for an emergency meeting. BCB president Nazmul Hassan sat with board directors at a Dhaka hotel in that meeting.
At a press conference following the meeting Nazmul urged Tamim to return from retirement. According to him Tamim is still the ODI captain in view of BCB but if the southpaw does not continue the captaincy for any reason, Litton Kumar Das will lead the side.
The board president said, “To us Tamim is the ODI captain. That fact remains true so far. If Tamim does not play for any reason, vice-captain Litton will lead the side.’’ He further added, “Our plan for Tamim to chang his decision and come back. He did not submit resignation to us.’’
The board president had failed to communicate with Tamim despite attempts from the morning. He also tried to communicate through Tamim’s elder brother and national team manager Nafees Iqbal. “I had been trying to communicate with him since morning, but did not get him. I even did not get him through Nafees Iqbal. I have not made any communication so far. I sent a message to Nafis after his press conference. I said, let Tamim finish the series as captain. Then we shall sit together and decide. A legendary cricketer like him is not doing the right thing. It is very important for him to stay in the side.,’ said the president.
The BCB president is still waiting for the answer of his SMS, “as I sent him a message, I must wait. I have to see whether any answer comes from him. I hope a solution will be found. A series is ongoing, he is not only a player but a captain. It does not look good that a captain suddenly says I am retiring. I don’t think it is right.’’
The BCB boss claimed Tamim expressed his future plans with him. Tamim wished to retire from international cricket after playing the Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to be arranged in Pakistan. So, the sudden decision has surprised Nazmul. “I had no way to realise such a decision was coming. I personally discussed his future several times. He said he would continue till the next Champions Trophy.
"There was a talk with Jalal Yunus, (head of cricket operations) about the captaincy of the World Cup. We said he is the captain for the World Cup. As the World Cup is forthcoming, we did not have any discussion about changing the captaincy. Getting surprises from such players is a sad thing for us,” said the BCB president.