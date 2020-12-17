Amir retires from internationals claiming ‘mental torture'

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 28 on Thursday, claiming he could no longer play in an atmosphere where he did not feel welcome in the national team.

Amir, who was jailed in 2011 for his part in a spot-fixing scandal, served three months in prison and a five-year ban from all forms of cricket before returning to the Pakistan squad in January 2016.

The left-arm bowler has since excelled in limited-overs cricket, helping Pakistan to the Champions Trophy title in 2017, but last month he was dropped from the squad to tour New Zealand.