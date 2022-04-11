Mominul defends Mushfiq’s reverse sweep penchant

“Reverse sweep is one of my favourite shots. Today I didn’t get an opportunity to play it. If I get the chance then I will definitely play it again. In the next match if the situation arises, not just once, I will play it four-five times.”

Mushfiqur Rahim made these comments last year after his match winning 125-run innings off 127 deliveries in a One-Day International match against Sri Lanka. In the previous ODI, he had made 84 off 87 balls but lost his wicket while attempting a reverse sweep.