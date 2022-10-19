Four-wicket Joseph helps West Indies topple Zimbabwe at T20 World Cup

A fiery four-wicket spell from pace bowler Alzarri Joseph helped the two-time champion West Indies storm past Zimbabwe by 31 runs to keep their Twenty20 World Cup dreams alive on Wednesday.

After being shocked by Scotland in their opening match on Monday, they had no margin for error if they wanted to stay in the hunt for a place in the Super 12 stage.

They accomplished the feat with 10 balls to spare, dismissing Zimbabwe for 122 after setting them 154 to win.

The dangerous Joseph was instrumental, taking 4-16 while Jason Holder chipped in with 3-12.

The victory means they meet Ireland on Friday with the winner going through to the next round when the big guns join the tournament, while Zimbabwe face Scotland in a winner-takes-all tie.