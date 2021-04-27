Morgan guides Kolkata to crucial IPL win

After Tripathi was out, Ravi Bishnoi produced one of the catches of the season to end Sunil Narine's innings after just four balls.

Bishnoi ran 25 metres before diving in front of the boundary rope to snare Narine's big hit.

"Today the performance was really really impressive, particularly with the ball," said Morgan, acknowledging the fine bowling that secured the win.

Krishna took three middle-order wickets after Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins prised open the Punjab batting by taking captain and opener KL Rahul.

With a number of players having left the IPL because of the deadly coronavirus crisis hitting India, Cummins earlier donated $50,000 to buy oxygen supplies for hospitals.

"To know that so many are suffering so much at this time saddens me greatly," Cummins said on Twitter.

"There has been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while Covid-19 infection rates remain high," he added.

"I'm advised that the Indian government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day."

Cummins, who signed for Kolkata for $2 million in 2020, urged other players to donate.

"At times like this it is easy to feel helpless. I've certainly felt that of late. But I hope by making this public appeal we can all channel our emotions into action that will bring light into people's lives," he said.