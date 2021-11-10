Morgan lauds England's 'resilience' ahead of semi-final

England skipper Eoin Morgan said on Tuesday the team's ability to "forge on" despite injury blows at the Twenty20I World Cup kept them positive ahead of the semi-final against New Zealand.

In-form opener Jason Roy and pace bowler Tymal Mills are the latest injury pullouts from an England squad that came into the tournament without star men Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

Roy injured his calf in the team's only loss in the Super 12 stage as England finished the group top and take on the Kiwis in the first final-four clash on Wednesday.