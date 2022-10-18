UAE win toss, bowl against Sri Lanka at T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka require a big victory with even two wins from their three group games not guaranteeing a place in the Super 12 stage, which could be determined by net run rate.
They made one injury change with Charith Asalanka in for Danushka Gunathilaka, who has pulled a hamstring.
Meanwhile, United Arab Emirates squad Muhammad Waseem, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (capt), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, Chiraq Suri, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.
The UAE, who lost their opener to the Netherlands by three wickets, also made one change with Zawar Farid injured and Aryan Lakra taking his place.
Sri Lanka team includes Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (capt), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana.