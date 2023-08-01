Cricket

If Stokes texts me again I’ll delete it: Moeen

Reuters
London
England's Moeen Ali celebrates with England's captain Ben Stokes after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head on day five of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at The Oval cricket ground in London on 31 July 2023AFP

England spinner Moeen Ali will not be coming out of retirement again after helping England draw the Ashes series against Australia 2-2, he said on Monday.

Moeen, 36, quit Test cricket two years ago but was recalled to the squad in June after Jack Leach was injured following a text from captain Ben Stokes, playing four of the five matches in the series.

He moved up the order to bat at number three following an injury to Ollie Pope and despite suffering a groin injury, took three wickets on the final day at The Oval as England won the last test by 49 runs.

England's Stuart Broad and Moeen Ali are applauded off the field by their teammates after winning the test and drawing the series
Reuters

“That’s me done,” Moeen told Sky Sports. “If Ben Stokes texts me I’ll delete it.”

Moeen has played 68 Tests, scoring over 3,000 runs and taking more than 200 wickets, as well as appearing in 129 one-day and 74 T20 internationals.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment