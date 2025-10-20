Pakistan 95-1 at lunch in second South Africa Test

Pakistan were well placed on 95-1 at lunch on the opening day of the second and final Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi on Monday.

Opener Abdullah Shafique lived dangerously in reaching 37 and with him Shan Masood was on 38 after Pakistan won the toss on another spin-friendly pitch at Rawalpindi stadium.

The skipper Masood batted aggressively, hitting three sixes and a four, while Shafique scored four fours as the duo made 60 for the unbeaten second wicket.

South Africa's only breakthrough came by off-spinner Simon Harmer, who bowled Imam-ul-Haq for 17 with a sharp turner that beat the bat and hit off-stump.