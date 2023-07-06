De Leede propels Dutch past Scots into Cricket World Cup

His 123 included seven fours and five sixes -- two in succession took him to his century -- and his fifth-wicket partnership of 113 with Saqib Zulfiqar (33no) proved crucial for the win.

"We had a look at where we wanted to be at the halfway point, and from there you've got to do it," de Leede told Sky Sports.

"It was 10 to 11 an over, so for us it was about going into T20 mode.

"We tried to take as many runs as possible in each over and just see where we would end up.

"It's amazing, I can't describe the feeling, and it will be one big party tonight."