MS Dhoni to retire from IPL too?

Speculation is rife that cricket legend MS Dhoni, who made his international debut in a one-day match against Bangladesh in 2004, may soon retire from Indian Premier League, the multi-billion dollar shorter format of the game, barely two months after he quit international cricket following a 16-year-long storied career, reports UNB.

What fueled the speculation is Dhoni giving away his number seven jersey to the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- following the end of a recent IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, in which the former lost to the latter. After an earlier IPL match too against Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni had given away his jersey.