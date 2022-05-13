Mumbai crush Chennai's top four hopes

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday, ending playoff hopes for the four-time IPL champions.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai side were chasing a paltry 98 runs to win from 20 overs after his bowlers bundled out the Super Kings for 97 in the sixteenth over at their home Wankhede Stadium.

Rohit won the toss and elected to bowl before Australian pacer Daniel Sams ripped through the Chennai's top order with three strikes in the powerplay.