Mumbai thrash Royals to stay afloat in point table

Opener Ishan Kishan hit an unbeaten 50 as Mumbai romped home in 8.2 overs to jump from seventh to fifth spot behind Kolkata Knight Riders as they fight for the final playoff place.
"We had to come here and do what we had to do. The two points were very crucial for us," said Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma.
"Once we had them bowled out for 90, we had a chance to finish it early and improve our run rate."
Delhi Capitals, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have already booked their place in the last four.
With their backs to the wall, Mumbai came all guns blazing after electing to field first as Coulter-Nile, Neesham and Bumrah removed Royals' top three batters.
"There are world class bowlers in our side and hope they can pick a few more and I have my job easier," man of the match Coulter-Nile said of his team's pace pack.
Opener Evin Lewis top-scored with 24 but the rest of the batters fell flat on a tough pitch.
Sharma made 22 and then left-handed Kishan smashed five fours and three sixes in his 25-ball knock to make short work of the target.