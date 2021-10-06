Mumbai thrash Royals to stay afloat in point table

Opener Ishan Kishan hit an unbeaten 50 as Mumbai romped home in 8.2 overs to jump from seventh to fifth spot behind Kolkata Knight Riders as they fight for the final playoff place.

"We had to come here and do what we had to do. The two points were very crucial for us," said Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma.

"Once we had them bowled out for 90, we had a chance to finish it early and improve our run rate."