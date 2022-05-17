Mushfiq, Liton steer Bangladesh after Tamim century

Tamim Iqbal’s 10th Test century was followed by unbeaten half-centuries from Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das as Bangladesh finished the third day of the first Test on 318-3 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Tuesday.

The Tigers are still trailing Sri Lanka by 79 runs in the first innings but have two set batters at the middle and a retired hurt Tamim, who is likely to resume his innings on Day 4.

Mushfiq and Liton are batting on 53 and 54 respectively. The pair got together after the Tea break, as Tamim retired hurt on 133 during the interval. They have already added 98 runs for the fifth wicket and brought down the deficit below 100.