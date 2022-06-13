Mushfiq loses out to Mathews

Mushfiq also had a memorable series as he struck two centuries, became Bangladesh’s first batsman to score 5,000 Test runs and formed a record stand with Liton Das in the Dhaka Test.
But the fact that Mathews managed to win the Dhaka Test and the series for Sri Lanka tilted the result in his favour.
Mathews said he was honoured to win the award.
“I am absolutely honoured and delighted to be the ICC Men’s Player of the Month. I would like to congratulate Asitha Fernando and Mushfiqur Rahim who were front runners for this award, on their spectacular performances,” the batsman was quoted in an ICC press release.
Mathews dedicated his award to the people of Sri Lanka, who are going through a severe political and economic crisis.
“I am grateful for the opportunity and I wish to thank the Almighty, my teammates, support staff and fans for believing in me and supporting me as always. I would like to dedicate this to the people of Sri Lanka. Let's never stop believing.”
ICC voting panel member and former South Africa cricketer JP Duminy said, “The great grit and determination that characterized Angelo’s performances during the month has shown that he still has the hunger and desire to make the difference at the elite level.”
Previously, Mushfiq won the ICC Player of the Month award for the month of May in 2021. Bangladesh’ current Test captain Shakib Al Hasan also won the prize in last year’s July.