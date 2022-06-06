Mushfiq nominated for ICC Player of The Month

Although Bangladesh lost Mushfiq had a series to remember, as he scored 303 runs in three innings which included two centuries. He also became the first Bangladeshi to amass more than 5,000 runs in Tests during the Chattogram Test.
Mushfiq formed a mammoth 272-run sixth wicket stand with Liton Das in the second Test, to rescue the team from 24-5. Mushfiq remained unbeaten on 175 to take the first innings score to 365.
But it didn’t matter in the end as Mathews’ hundred followed by a 10-wicket haul from pacer Asitha Fernando gave Sri Lanka a convincing 10-wicket win.
This is the second time Mushfiq has been short-listed for the award. He was last nominated for the prize in last year’s June for his showing in May of 2021. He won the prize that year, becoming the first Bangladeshi to win it.
However, Mushfiq will face tough competition this time from Mathews and Asitha. Mathews was named the player of the series for making 344 runs with two centuries. Asitha, on the other hand, was the highest wicket-taker in the series with 13 scalps.
The fans and a panel of voters selected by the ICC will decide the winner, which is expected to be announced later this week.