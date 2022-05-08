Mushfiqur seeks Fahim's assistance to regain form

Cricket

Mushfiqur Rahim walks back dejected after throwing his wicket away on Day 3 of the second Test against South Africa in Port Elizabeth on 10 April 2022AFP

Seasoned campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim looked desperate to regain his form ahead of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, reports BSS.

Mushfiqur scored just one half-century across the format in this year, which doesn't speak a volume of his immense talent. Especially the South Africa tour was horrible for him in which he though scored a half-century, got out in single digit figure in most of the matches.

He also played some matches in DPL in which he couldn't make any significant contribution as well, making it the longest lean patch for him since 2013.

Mushfiqur, however, was seen practicing with his childhood coach Nazmul Abedin Fahim on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Fahim was a coach of BKSP when Mushfiqur was the student of that institution. Mushfiqur's basic cricketing skill indeed was developed by the veteran coach.

It is believed that Mushfiqur called him up to plug the loopholes of his batting which has been not up to the mark of late. Fahim closely monitored Mushfiqur when he was batting at the net. He was seen to talk to him after every delivery and then talked to him elaborately once he completed his net session.

Mushfiqur is expected to leave Dhaka on Sunday for Chattogram with the rest of the squad. Bangladesh will set up a camp in Chattogram where the first Test will be held from 15 May. The second Test will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in the city on 23 May.

