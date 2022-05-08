Mushfiqur seeks Fahim's assistance to regain form

He also played some matches in DPL in which he couldn't make any significant contribution as well, making it the longest lean patch for him since 2013.

Mushfiqur, however, was seen practicing with his childhood coach Nazmul Abedin Fahim on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Fahim was a coach of BKSP when Mushfiqur was the student of that institution. Mushfiqur's basic cricketing skill indeed was developed by the veteran coach.