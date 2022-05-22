Mustafiz back in Test, Anamul back in white-ball

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Sunday announced three different squads for the tour of the West Indies consisting of two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is, reports UNB.

Anamul Haque Bijoy, who scored record runs in the last Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, has been recalled to the limited-over cricket after about three years. He played his last ODI in 2019 and last T20I in 2015.

Mosaddek Hossain Saikat also made a comeback to all formats after a short hiatus. He played his last Test in 2019, last ODI and T20I in 2021. Along with him, Nurul Hasan Sohan also made it to all formats after displaying some wonderful batting in the Dhaka League.

BCB also recalled Mustafizur Rahman to the Test squad after about one and half years. The pacer last played a Test in February 2021.