Mustafiz back in Test, Anamul back in white-ball

Mustafizur is not contracted to play in Tests, but the bowler is convinced by the BCB as they will not get the service of Taskin Ahmed in Tests in the West Indies tour. The right-arm pacer, however, is in the ODI squad for the same tour.
Along with Taskin, left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam is also out of the Test squad. He, however, found a place in ODIs and T20Is. Shorfiul sustained a blow in his hand in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Chattogram recently.
Shakib Al Hasan is featuring in all three squads for this tour. There was a rumour that Shakib would skip the ODI series, but that was not the case.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, who sustained a blow during the Dhaka League, and subsequently failed to play the Test series against Sri Lanka, is back to the Test squad again. He will play the ODIs too.
Right-arm pace-bowling allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin also made a comeback to the limited-overs squad. He played his last international match in October 2021. He was out of the national setup due to a back injury.
Shohidul Islam and Rejaur Rahman Raja, two uncapped players, will tour as part of the Test squad while Nasum Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain are the uncapped players for ODIs. however, there is no new name in the T20Is.
Munim Shahriar, who earned fame as the clean hitter, will be a part of the T2oI team on this tour. He played two T20Is so far.
Mushfiqur Rahim is not travelling with the team to the West Indies. The wicketkeeper-batter is currently on leave to perform hajj this year. Mohamad Naim, who was in the Bangladesh ODI and T20I team during the South Africa tour, is dropped.
The first Test of the West Indies tour will take place on June 16 in Antigua while the second Test on June 26 in St. Lucia. The T20Is are on July 2, 3 and 7 while the ODIs are on 10, 13 and 16.
Test squad: Mominul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan Sohan
ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah Riyad, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Anamul Haque Bijoy
T20I squad: Mahmudullah Riyad, Munim Shahriar, Liton Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mahedi Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shohidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed