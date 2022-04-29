Mustafiz, Kuldeep guide Delhi to victory over Kolkata

Mustafizur Rahman took 3-18, his best figures in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL), while spinner Kuldeep Yadav took four wickets followed by an unbeaten 33 from Rovman Powell to power Delhi Capitals to a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai on Thursday.

Opener David Warner struck 42 before the middle order wobbled as the Capitals chased 147. Powell's unbeaten knock off 16 balls took the team home with an over to spare at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Warner hammered eight fours before falling to Umesh Yadav in the ninth over and was followed by Lalit Yadav and captain Rishabh Pant in the next two overs.