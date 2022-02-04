Mustafizur, Liton, Imrul lead Comilla to top of the chart

In a rain curtailed game, that was reduced to 18-over affair, Chattogram were restricted to 138-8 but as per revised target Comilla were set 144 to win the game. They, however, made the chase a cake-walk, racing to the victory with 148-1 in just 16.3 overs.
Mustafizur Rahman with 5-27 from four overs helped the side restrict Chattogram to moderate total when the opponent appeared to have headed towards a big total.
Captain Imrul Kayes then led the charge from the front with a terrific unbeaten 81 off 62 balls that was studded with six fours and five towering sixes. Fittingly he signed off the game with a six off Mrittujony Chowdhury that sailed over the point region.
Earlier in that over, Mrittujony claimed the wicket of Liton Das to deny Comilla a 10-wicket victory. Liton hammered four fours and three sixes for his 53 off 37.
He and Kayes combined for a 138 runs for the opening stand, much to the delight of the Comilla fans.
Kayes appeared to have played on a different wicket after coming to bat on his favourite opening position, instead of inform Faf Du Plessis. Hitting the Chattogram bowlers all corner of the park, he ensured his team won’t face any hiccup at any point of the game.
Alongside him, Liton Das also played with unwavering resolve and denied Chattogram bowlers hurling the baton.
Earlier, put into bat first, Chattogram were well placed at 107-2 in 12.5 overs when the rain arrived. Their English recruit Will Jacks continued his rich vein of form, treating the Comilla bowlers in disdain.
Nahidul Islam forced Chattogram to make a disastrous start, dismissing Chadwick Walton for duck but Jacks and Afif Hossain kept the side rolling. Tanvir Islam broke the 62-run partnership, removing Afif for 27.
Shamim Patwari and Jakes got going well to keep Chattogram in the hunt of the big scorer. However, the rain spoiled their party as Mustafizur Rahman found the wet pitch well suited to his cutter and slower, which enabled him to take five wickets.
After the rain, Mustafizur brought back the side in the contention, taking out Jacks who struck 57 off 37 with five fours and three sixes and Shamim, who made 26 in the space of three deliveries. He then cleaned up the tail with a display of cutter and slower to complete his third five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.