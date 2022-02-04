Mustafizur, Liton, Imrul lead Comilla to top of the chart

Earlier in that over, Mrittujony claimed the wicket of Liton Das to deny Comilla a 10-wicket victory. Liton hammered four fours and three sixes for his 53 off 37.

He and Kayes combined for a 138 runs for the opening stand, much to the delight of the Comilla fans.

Kayes appeared to have played on a different wicket after coming to bat on his favourite opening position, instead of inform Faf Du Plessis. Hitting the Chattogram bowlers all corner of the park, he ensured his team won’t face any hiccup at any point of the game.

Alongside him, Liton Das also played with unwavering resolve and denied Chattogram bowlers hurling the baton.