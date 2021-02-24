Mustafizur puts national duty on top

Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman on Tuesday said he will always prefer playing for the national team over any franchise cricket if the board selects him, reports news agency UNB.

Mustafizur talked to the media at the BCB National Academy before flying to New Zealand to play a three-match ODI and three-match T20 series against the hosts.

“National duty comes first for me,” Mustafizur told the media. “If BCB selects me for Sri Lanka Tests, I must take part in that series, but if they overlook me, they know better.”

Earlier this week, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan had asked to not consider him for Sri Lanka Tests as he is more eager to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) for his Kolkata Knight Riders.