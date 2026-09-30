West Indies pile up record 405-7 in second ODI against India

Opener John Campbell hit 101 to lay the foundations for West Indies' highest-ever one-day international total of 405-7 against India in their second match on Wednesday.

Skipper Shai Hope (104) and Amir Jangoo (114) also struck centuries to boost the total as West Indies look to bounce back in the three-match series, led by India 1-0, in Guwahati.

Invited to bat first, West Indies lost Keacy Carter for nine before Campbell and Hope put on 110 runs to set the tone for the batting domination.

West Indies' previous ODI best was 389 against England in 2019, but they ended up losing the match.