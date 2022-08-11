Shakib pulls out of contract with Betwinner

Shakib Al Hasan has pulled out of his agreement with Betwinner news, a sister concern of a betting organisation.

The development came on the heels of a threat from the cricket board to drop him from the Bangladesh squad for the upcoming Asia Cup unless he cancels the contract with Betwinner.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hasan confirmed the development, saying that they received a letter from Shakib Al Hasan in this regard.

“Yes, we received a letter from Shakib. He stated about his withdrawal from the contract with Betwinner,” said the BCB boss.