Netherlands dismiss Zimbabwe for 117

Fast bowler Paul van Meekeren took three wickets as the Netherlands bowled out Zimbabwe for 117 despite a quickfire 40 from Sikandar Raza at the ICC Twenty20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Zimbabwe are looking to stay in the hunt for a semi-finals berth in a group topped by South Africa and including India, who play Bangladesh in the next match of the day in Adelaide.

The Dutch are already out of the final-four race after losing all their three Super 12 matches, but put up a spirited bowling effort after being invited to field.