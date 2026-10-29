Mirpur Test
Bangladesh collapse to 272 after losing 7 wickets for 59 runs
Bangladesh were bowled out for 272 in their first innings on the second day of the Mirpur Test, losing their final seven wickets for just 59 runs after resuming at 213 for three at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday.
The collapse began when Bangladesh lost their fourth wicket at 221, triggering a dramatic slide that saw Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side surrender their remaining wickets in quick succession.
Jomel Warrican claimed the final wicket, dismissing Shoriful Islam to complete a five-wicket haul.
The West Indies spinner finished with figures of five for 53, while Bishop and Joseph took two wickets apiece.
Litton Das remained unbeaten on 34, having resumed the day on 10, but found little support from the other end as Bangladesh’s innings unravelled.
Shadman Islam top-scored with 105, while Towhid Hridoy contributed 42, Mominul Haque made 28, Najmul scored 19 and Mehidy Hasan Miraz added 15.
The West Indies will begin their first innings after lunch.
Litton suffers finger injury
Litton, who had recently returned from injury, sustained a finger injury while batting. Meanwhile, Jaker Ali was seen practising wicketkeeping on the field in his match kit.
Bangladesh first innings: 272 all out (97.4 overs)
Shadman Islam 105, Towhid Hridoy 42, Litton Das 34*, Mominul Haque 28, Najmul Hossain Shanto 19, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 15; Jomel Warrican 5/53, Bishop 2/61, Joseph 2/41.