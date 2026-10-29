Bangladesh collapse to 272 after losing 7 wickets for 59 runs

Bangladesh were bowled out for 272 in their first innings on the second day of the Mirpur Test, losing their final seven wickets for just 59 runs after resuming at 213 for three at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium at Mirpur, Dhaka on Thursday.

The collapse began when Bangladesh lost their fourth wicket at 221, triggering a dramatic slide that saw Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side surrender their remaining wickets in quick succession.