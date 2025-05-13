IPL to be resumed on 17 May

The remainder of the Indian Premier League will be played between 17 May and 3 June across six venues, the country's cricket board announced Monday.

The T20 tournament was paused last week due to clashes between India and Pakistan, but the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to stage the 17 outstanding matches following a ceasefire agreement.

"After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season," the BCCI said in a statement.