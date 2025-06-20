Nayeem fifer helps Tigers take lead against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh off-spinner Nayeem Hasan took five wickets to halt Sri Lanka's first-innings charge as they were dismissed for 485 in the post-lunch session on the fourth day of the first Test in Galle on Friday.

Nayeem took 5-121 and was well supported by Hasan Mahmud, who finished with 3-74, giving the visitors a 10-run lead after they made 495 in their first innings.

With the pitch finally offering turn and bounce, Nayeem made the most of the conditions, the hosts having looked firmly in command at the end of day three.

Sri Lanka looked set for a useful lead after the first session of the fourth day, reaching 465-6 with Kamindu Mendis and Milan Rathnayake stitching a gritty 84-run stand for the seventh wicket.