England bowl as Australia recall Starc for 2nd Test

England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Ashes Test at Lord's on Wednesday as Australia recalled Mitchell Starc to their side.

The overcast and humid conditions, combined with a green-tinged pitch, promised to aid England's fast bowlers as the hosts look to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Australia came into the match buoyed by their thrilling two-wicket win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

England had already named their side on Tuesday, with fast bowler Josh Tongue, who only made his Test debut against Ireland at Lord's earlier this month, replacing injured off-spinner Moeen Ali.

Tongue's inclusion meant England's attack consisted of four frontline seamers and no specialist slow bowler, although Stokes did have the option to call upon Joe Root's off-breaks.