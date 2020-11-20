Najmjul to lead Rajshahi in Bangabandhu T20 Cup

Left-handed top-order batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Minister Group Rajshahi in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 starting from 24 November.

In a ceremony on Thursday, the team sponsor of Rajshahi, Minister Group, unveiled the jersey of the team and announced that Najmul would be leading the team in the event, reports UNB.

“It’s a good opportunity for me (to lead the team). I always enjoy myself to lead a team on a bigger stage. I’m grateful to the team management because they gave me this opportunity. We’ve a good number of experienced cricketers. I believe we’re capable enough to do well in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup,” Najmul told the media on Thursday.