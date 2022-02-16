Narine record half-century sends Comilla to BPL final

Sunil Narine hit the fastest half-century in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) history as Comilla Victorians crushed Chattogram Challengers by seven wickets in the second Qualifier at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Wednesday to confirm the final of the tournament, reports BSS.

They will take on Fortune Barishal in the final, scheduled on Friday. Fortune Barishal forced them to play the second Qualifier by beating them by 10 runs in the first Qualifier.

After hitting the fastest BPL fifty, which is the second quickest in T20 cricket’s history, Narine was dismissed for 57 for which he overall played 16 balls and clobbered five fours and six sixes.

Thanks to his marauding knock, Comilla raced to the victory in just 12.5 overs with 149-3 after Chattogram Challengers were dismissed for 148 in 19.1 overs.

Chattogram had a terrific start as Shoriful Islam got rid of Liton Das in the first ball with a delivery that carried extra bounce.

By getting wicket in the first ball, Shoriful and whole Chattogram was pumped up but Narine then hit him for 14 runs in that over and followed it striking another 22 runs from Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s over to quickly reach 36 off just 9.