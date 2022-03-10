Cricket

Nasum breaks into top 10 in ICC T20I bowling rankings

Prothom Alo English Desk
Nasum Ahmed
Nasum Ahmed AFP file photo

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has been ranked among the top 10 bowlers of T20 International cricket, thanks to his brilliant 4-10 in the first match against Afghanistan in the recently concluded two-match T20I series, reports BSS.

He is now in 10th position with 637 rating points in ICC T20I bowling rankings, led by South African Tanraiz Shamsi, the ICC has said in a press release on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Nasum, however, went wicket-less in the second T20I but even then his record has been improved.

Bangladesh batter Liton Das also improved his rankings following a good performance also in the two-match T20I series against Afghanistan.

Liton was the highest run-getter scoring 73 runs in two matches. Liton Das starred in the first match with 60, which helped him to gain 26 places to 49th over the course of the series.

Advertisement

But the top 12 slots in the ICC T20I ranking for batters have remained unchanged. Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai is ranked 13th in the ICC T20I ranking for batsmen who's unbeaten 59 in the second match against Bangladesh at Mirpur ensured a shared series win. Pakistan captain Babar Azam tops the list with 805 rating points.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement