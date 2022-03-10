Nasum breaks into top 10 in ICC T20I bowling rankings

Nasum, however, went wicket-less in the second T20I but even then his record has been improved.
Bangladesh batter Liton Das also improved his rankings following a good performance also in the two-match T20I series against Afghanistan.
Liton was the highest run-getter scoring 73 runs in two matches. Liton Das starred in the first match with 60, which helped him to gain 26 places to 49th over the course of the series.
But the top 12 slots in the ICC T20I ranking for batters have remained unchanged. Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai is ranked 13th in the ICC T20I ranking for batsmen who's unbeaten 59 in the second match against Bangladesh at Mirpur ensured a shared series win. Pakistan captain Babar Azam tops the list with 805 rating points.