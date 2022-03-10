Nasum breaks into top 10 in ICC T20I bowling rankings

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed has been ranked among the top 10 bowlers of T20 International cricket, thanks to his brilliant 4-10 in the first match against Afghanistan in the recently concluded two-match T20I series, reports BSS.

He is now in 10th position with 637 rating points in ICC T20I bowling rankings, led by South African Tanraiz Shamsi, the ICC has said in a press release on Wednesday.