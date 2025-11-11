Miraz, Murad put Bangladesh on top against Ireland

Bangladesh spinners spun the ball nicely to leave Ireland in disarray on Day 1 of the first cricket Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Ireland fought hard to reach 270-8, losing their eighth wicket in the very last ball to put Bangladesh edge ahead.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 3-50 with his wily offspin while left-arm spinner Murad who made a debut with the game, ended with 2-47.

Another left-arm spinner Taijul Islam operated tirelessly on Day 1 but remained luckless. However, he eventually finished with 1-72 after taking a wicket in the last ball of the day.

After Ireland electing to bat first, pacer Hasan Mahmud gave Bangladesh the breakthrough in the fourth ball of the innings, having trapped Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie leg-before for duck.