Sylhet Test
Miraz, Murad put Bangladesh on top against Ireland
Bangladesh spinners spun the ball nicely to leave Ireland in disarray on Day 1 of the first cricket Test at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Ireland fought hard to reach 270-8, losing their eighth wicket in the very last ball to put Bangladesh edge ahead.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz claimed 3-50 with his wily offspin while left-arm spinner Murad who made a debut with the game, ended with 2-47.
Another left-arm spinner Taijul Islam operated tirelessly on Day 1 but remained luckless. However, he eventually finished with 1-72 after taking a wicket in the last ball of the day.
After Ireland electing to bat first, pacer Hasan Mahmud gave Bangladesh the breakthrough in the fourth ball of the innings, having trapped Irish skipper Andy Balbirnie leg-before for duck.
But experienced Paul Stirling and Cade Carmichael steadied the ship with 96-run for the second wicket stand.
Both of them scored their half-centuries after surviving at least twice due to the butter-fingered Bangladeshi fielders.
Striling who survived twice early on his innings made 60 off 76 with nine boundaries while Carmichael, also got a life once before hitting a stubborn 59.
Fast bowler Nahid Rana broke the partnership, having claimed the wicket of Stirling after which Miraz got into the groove by getting rid of Harry Tector for 1.
Miraz also removed Carmichael to help Bangladesh claw back into the contest but Curtis Campher and Lorcan Tucker further put a resistance with a 53-run partnership.
Murad got the better of both in quick succession with Campher being out on 44 and Tucker on 41.
Ireland however refused to knuckle down as they hit back through Jordan Neill and Barry McCarthy who put on 48 runs for eighth wicket and ensured Bangladesh wouldn't be able to bowl the visitors out on Day 1.
Nevertheless, Bangladesh ended the day with happy note when Taijul trapped Neill leg-before for 30 in the last ball of the innings. McCarthy was on 21 at that time.