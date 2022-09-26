Nepal cricketer Lamichhane vows to return home to fight rape allegation

The teenage girl, along with her guardian, filed a complaint against the player earlier this month, alleging that he raped her in a Kathmandu hotel room in August.

Police official Bharat Bohora on Monday declined to comment on Lamichhane’s latest comments, saying that investigators have had no contact with the cricketer.

“The police is investigating the rape complaint filed against Sandeep Lamichhane. The investigation is on a preliminary stage,” Bohora told AFP.

The accusations against the cricketer come after popular Nepali actor Paul Shah was sentenced to two and a half years in prison this month for sexual misconduct with a minor.

About 2,300 rape cases were reported in Nepal in the last fiscal year, according to police, but rights workers say many more assaults go unreported.