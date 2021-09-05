New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 52 runs in 3rd T20I

Kiwi spinners Ajaz Patel and Cole McConchie run through Bangladesh batting lineup as the visitors bundled out the hosts for only 76 runs to win the third Twenty 20 International by 52 runs in Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Sunday.

Bangladesh still lead the five match series 2-1.

Bangladesh batters never looked on course to win replying to New Zealand’s 128 for 5.

Mohammad Naim and Liton Das posted 23 runs in the opening partnership but Bangladesh soon lost four wickets to wobble at 32 for four wickets in seven overs.