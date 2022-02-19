New Zealand claims rare win over South Africa in first Test

New Zealand claimed a rare victory over South Africa on Saturday, wrapping up the first Test by a comprehensive innings and 276 runs in just seven sessions in Christchurch.

It is only the fifth time in 46 Tests since 1932 that New Zealand have beaten South Africa with their last victory coming in 2004.

"It's a great day," an elated captain Tom Latham said.

South Africa, who were 387 behind on the first innings, resumed the day at 34 for three and showed little appetite to chase down the total, losing their final seven wickets before lunch to be all out for 111.