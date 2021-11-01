New Zealand has virtually ensured that India doesn't make it to semis: Sehwag

"Very disappointing from India. NZ was amazing. India's body language wasn't great, poor shot selection & like a few times in the past, New Zealand has virtually ensured we won't make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ," Sehwag tweeted after the match.
Spinner Harbhajan Singh asked the fans to not be too harsh on Team India as it is the players who are the most hurt after suffering losses.
"Let's not be harsh on our players. Yes, we know them for better cricket. Sabse jyada players ko hurt hota hai (players suffer the most) after such results. But well done to @BLACKCAPS NZ for winning the match. They were fantastic in all departments," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.
Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi starred with the ball before Daryl Mitchell smashed 49 off 35 to help New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets on Sunday in the ongoing T20I World Cup.
India was just restricted to 110/7 in the allotted twenty overs against New Zealand. No batter was able to stay at the crease for a long haul, and what followed was a lacklustre performance.
India will next take on Afghanistan on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.