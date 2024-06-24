Jordan, Buttler star as England thrash USA to reach semi-finals

Buttler added: "I wanted to bring CJ back in to add a little bit of depth to the batting and we know what he is capable of with the ball. He executed it fantastically well, and a World Cup hat-trick is a great effort."

As for his own form, Buttler said: "Personally it's really important I continue this into the semi-finals. I have been feeling good all year, I feel I am hitting the ball well and it is nice to get that confidence."

The United States, one of the surprise packages of the event after defeating Pakistan on their way to the second round, were 115-6 when Jordan came onto bowl the 19th over.

His first ball of the over saw Corey Anderson hit a fast and low full toss to Harry Brook at long-on as the former New Zealand all-rounder fell for 29.

Two balls later, paceman Jordan clean bowled Ali Khan for a duck, the off-stump knocked out of the ground.

Next ball Nosthush Kenjige was plumb lbw and Jordan then completed his hat-trick -- and ended the innings -- by bowling Saurabh Netravalkar between bat and pad to remove the last man's middle stump.