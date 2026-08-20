Can Bangladesh achieve in Mackay what has not happened in 139 years?

Far from a whitewash, Bangladesh winning a Test match in Pakistan would have seemed almost unthinkable to Bangladeshi cricket fans just two years ago.

Yet the extraordinary happened during Bangladesh’s tour of Pakistan in August–September 2024.

Bangladesh not only secured their first-ever Test victory over Pakistan but also returned home after whitewashing Pakistan 2–0 in the two-Test series. Pakistan had previously suffered a Test-series whitewash at home only once.