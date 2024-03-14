Najmul leads Bangladesh to victory in 1st ODI against Sri Lanka
Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto led from the front impeccably as Bangladesh recovered from an initial trouble to beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the three-match ODI series opener at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram today.
Shanto was not out on his career-best 122 off 129 after smashing 13 fours and two sixes, which steered the side to 257-4 in 44.4 overs after Sri Lanka were wrapped up for 255 in 48.5 overs.
The skipper fittingly signed off the game to give Bangladesh 1-0 lead, hitting offspinner Maheesh Theekshana a boundary through extra over.
Mushfiqur Rahim was not out on 73 after sharing 165 runs for the undefeated fifth wicket stand with Shanto.
Bangladesh were reduced to 23-3 in 5.1 overs as they chased down a target that was not so big. Pacer Dilshan Madushanka swung the ball admirably to trouble Bangladesh baters and removed two openers in his first two overs.
He rattled the stump of opener Liton Das in the first ball of the innings and then had Soumya Sarkar (3) caught by Theekshana at mid-wicket.
His new ball partner Pramod Madushan pegged back Bangladesh after getting rid of Towhid Hridoy for 3.
Shanto and veteran Mahmudullah steadied the team with 69-run for the third wicket.
Pacer Lahiru Kumara further gave the side an edge when Mahmudullah top-edged a short delivery to Madushanka in square leg after hitting a run-a-ball-37.
But the joy was short lived as Shanto and Mushfiqur Rahim patiently dealt with the charged up Lankan bowlers to keep Bangladesh afloat.
After bringing up his fifty off 52 balls, Shanto took Sri Lankan bowlers in precision and raised his third century off 108 balls with a cracking cut for a four through cover region against Kumara.
Mushfiqur Rahim was solid on the other end, giving Shanto to play with fredoom. The seasoned campaigner brought up his 49th fifty off 59 balls to play a perfect foil to the young captain.
But the platform of the victory was set by the Bangladesh's three-pronged pace attack which shared nine wickets amongst them to help the side bundle Sri Lanka out of a moderate total.
Tanzim Hasan Sakib, who was used as third seamer, claimed 3-44 to give Sri Lanka the initial trouble before Shoriful Islam (3-51) and Taskin Ahmed (3-60) came to the party to wreck havoc on the Lankans further.
Janith Liyanage made team-high 67 off 69 with three fours and two sixes while captain Kusal Mendis hit 75 b all-59, clobbering five fours and one six.
After opting to bat first, Sri Lanka made a high flying start with Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando tearing Bangladesh bowlers apart in a show of attacking batting.
The duo shared 71 runs in just 59 balls before Tanzim broke through with the wicket of Fernando who made run-a-ball-33.
Tanzim then gave the side double delight, claiming the wicket of Nissanka who made 36 off 28 and Sadeera Samarawickrama in his consecutive two overs, to leave the visitors at 84-3 in 13.1 overs.
Offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz who took 1-33 in 10 overs, then stifled Lankan innings as the run rate dipped below six.
He got the reward for his tight line and length when he got the better of Charith Asalanla for 18 with a delivery that spun sharply.
Mendis and Liyanage rebuilt the inning slowly but steadily. They combine for a 69-run for the fifth wicket and Sri Lanka appeared to set the platform well for a final attack.
But Taskin slowed down Sri Lanka further, getting rid of Kusal and then removed Wanindu Hasaranga (13) in quick succession.
Shoriful joined him in the party to deny Sri Lanka use the powerplay well for setting a big target for Bangladesh.