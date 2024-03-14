Najmul leads Bangladesh to victory in 1st ODI against Sri Lanka

The skipper fittingly signed off the game to give Bangladesh 1-0 lead, hitting offspinner Maheesh Theekshana a boundary through extra over.

Mushfiqur Rahim was not out on 73 after sharing 165 runs for the undefeated fifth wicket stand with Shanto.

Bangladesh were reduced to 23-3 in 5.1 overs as they chased down a target that was not so big. Pacer Dilshan Madushanka swung the ball admirably to trouble Bangladesh baters and removed two openers in his first two overs.

He rattled the stump of opener Liton Das in the first ball of the innings and then had Soumya Sarkar (3) caught by Theekshana at mid-wicket.

His new ball partner Pramod Madushan pegged back Bangladesh after getting rid of Towhid Hridoy for 3.

Shanto and veteran Mahmudullah steadied the team with 69-run for the third wicket.