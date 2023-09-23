Tigers to face off New Zealand for second ODI today

Bangladesh set its target to take a lead in the three-match ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the second match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium Saturday, reports BSS.

The match which starts at 2 PM will be aired live on T Sports and GTV.

The first match on Thursday was washed out due to heavy rain. Therefore, both the teams will try to take an early lead in the series by winning the match.

Before the rain forced the first game to call off, Bangladesh had taken upper-hand over New Zealand, reducing the visitors to 136-5 in 33.4 overs. The match was earlier reduced to 42-over due to a spell of shower.