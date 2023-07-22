Wood leaves Australia reeling as England eye win

A hostile spell of bowling from Mark Wood helped restrict Australia to 113-4 in their second innings on day three of a thrilling fourth Ashes test, still trailing England by 162 runs as the hosts close in on a win that would level the series.

England had looked dead and buried in the series after the Lord's test, trailing 2-0, with no team since 1936-37 coming back to win the Ashes having lost the first two matches.

But after their exhilarating success at Headingley, England have taken the attack to Australia in Manchester, with the tourists having no answer to this new-found, aggressive approach from the hosts.

Looking to extend their first innings lead on Friday, Jonny Bairstow produced a blistering display with the bat to finish unbeaten on 99 as he helped England post a colossal 592 all out -- their highest Ashes innings total on home soil since 1985.