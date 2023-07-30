Australia need 384 runs to win Ashes after Broad’s final innings

Stuart Broad was given a guard of honour as he made his way to the wicket for the final time on Sunday but England added just six runs to their total, setting Australia 384 to win the fifth and final Ashes Test.

The paceman made a shock announcement on Saturday that he would retire from cricket after the match at The Oval.

The 37-year-old seamer is the fifth most successful bowler in Test history, with 602 wickets, so far.