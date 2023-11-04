Williamson back for New Zealand as Pakistan bowl first

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field in Saturday's crucial World Cup clash against New Zealand who welcomed back regular captain Kane Williamson following a thumb injury.

Williamson, who had only recovered from knee surgery just before the tournament, featured in the match against Bangladesh in Chennai on October 13 during which he fractured his thumb and missed the subsequent games.

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is still unavailable for selection after suffering concussion during the one-wicket defeat against South Africa.