Williamson back for New Zealand as Pakistan bowl first

Pakistan won the toss and opted to field in Saturday's crucial World Cup clash against New Zealand who welcomed back regular captain Kane Williamson following a thumb injury.
Williamson, who had only recovered from knee surgery just before the tournament, featured in the match against Bangladesh in Chennai on October 13 during which he fractured his thumb and missed the subsequent games.
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is still unavailable for selection after suffering concussion during the one-wicket defeat against South Africa.
Pakistan brought back fit-again Hasan Ali after he missed the last two games with fever, replacing spinner Usama Mir.
Besides Williamson, New Zealand named spinner Ish Sodhi in place of injured seamer Matt Henry, Will Young made way for the skipper while Mark Chapman replaced James Neesham.
New Zealand are currently fourth in the 10-team table with eight points after their opening four wins were followed by three defeats.
Pakistan, with six points, need to win to stay in contention for a semi-final place.
Squads
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wkt), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult.
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG) and Paul Wilson (AUS).
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG).
Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS).