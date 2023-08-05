Taskin wins Sheikh Kamal National Sports Award

Star national cricket team pacer Taskin Ahmed, nine other sports personalities and two organisations received the prestigious Sheikh Kamal National Sports Award 2023. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the award to the recipients at a ceremony at Osmani Memorial Auditorium here, reports UNB.

Taskin recently participated in the Zim Afro T10 event in Zimbabwe, where he performed exceptionally well.

He was also invited by a team in the Lankan Premier League (LPL), but the board did not allow him to play, considering his workload for the coming months.

"It's a great honor to win this award," Taskin said. "This is my maiden national award, and it's particularly special to receive it from the hands of the prime minister. It's a moment of pride for me."

Taskin mentioned having a brief conversation with the prime minister during the award ceremony.

"She wished us good luck in the Asia Cup and the World Cup," Taskin said.